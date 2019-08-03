Netflix Shares Trailer for Anime Documentary, Enter the Anime

Netflix has spent the last two years diving further into anime licensing, production, and distribution and now stands out as one of the major streaming platforms for anime fans thanks to all of the original and exclusive series premiering on the service. Given the wide variety of audiences on Netflix as opposed to other anime-centric streaming platforms, it could probably be startling for non-anime fans to see so much anime appearing in their recommendations.

But to better explain how anime’s slowly taking over the world in recent years, Netflix will soon be premiering a new anime focused documentary meant to better equip potential new anime fans for the greater presence of it on Netflix in the future.

Enter the Anime will be streaming worldwide on Netflix August 5th, and you can check out the newest trailer for the documentary in the video above. Directed by Alex Burunova for Burunova Productions, the documentary will follow an anime newbie as they talk with prominent creators from Netflix’s various anime offerings and try to break down just how big anime is going to become.

Netflix desribes Enter the Anime as such, “Enter the Anime features iconic anime creators from around and is a rare glimpse behind the scenes for fans both new and old. Follow anime newbie, Alex Burunova as she dives into the world of anime and speaks with legendary Japanese creators like Toshiki Hirano, Hisanori Yoshida (Baki), Seiji Kishi, Tetsuya Kinoshita, Yuji Higa (Kengan Ashura), Kozo Morishita (Toei Animation, Saint Seiya), Yoko Takahashi (Evangelion), Masahito Kobayashi, Naoko Ogigami (Rilakkuma and Kaoru), Rarecho, Yeti (Aggretsuko), Yukio Takahashi (7SEEDS), Shinji Aramaki, Kenji Kamiyama (Ultraman), Hiroyuki Seshita, Keisuke Ide (Levius), Rui Kuroki (B: The Beginning) as well as creators like Adi Shankar (Castlevania) and LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters) who are paving a new generation of anime storytelling. “

Although it might seem like it’s being geared to non-anime fans for the most part in the marketing, there is a hope that those already familiar with the medium can enjoy the content of the documentary too. With the amount of prominent creators involved in the project in some fashion, maybe there will be new or more involved looks into each of these offerings. At the very least, this documentary will most likely inspire a few new fans out there to dive into what kind of anime there are on Netflix and other anime streaming services.