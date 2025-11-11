Netflix’s Hardest Hitting Anime Original Shares New Trailer For Series Return

Netflix hasn’t been a stranger to the anime world these days, with the streaming service recognizing that the medium is reaching new heights with each passing year. While platforms like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE specialize entirely in the anime world, this fact doesn’t mean that Netflix isn’t creating anime originals of its own. The streaming service has given anime fans the likes of Baki Hanma, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Sakamoto Days, Beastars, and more, but there is only one series that pits mankind against the gods to determine the future of the universe. Luckily, this world-changing encounter is returning for a third season.

Record of Ragnarok, for those who might not be familiar with the Netflix original anime, is a series that focuses on some of the biggest representatives of mankind fighting against the most recognizable deities for the future of the world. On the human side, we’ve already witnessed the likes of Nikola Tesla, Buddha, Jack the Ripper, and more enter the battlefield. For the gods, we’ve seen Zeus, Thor, Shiva, Apollo, and Odin do the same. Set to arrive on December 10th next month, the original anime has released a new trailer and also revealed the casting of a major ally to mankind. Nostradamus is coming to Record of Ragnarok, and the anime is giving the prophet an anime makeover as a result.

Ragnarok Approaches

Alongside the new trailer, Netflix has released a synopsis of Record of Ragnarok’s third season, which you can check out here: “The final battle between gods and humans, “Ragnarok,” is about to begin. The seventh, eighth, and ninth rounds are heated battles, with the pride of both gods and humans and the hopes of their warriors on the line! What are the motives swirling behind the scenes?! Stay tuned to see where this fate leads!” Record of Ragnarok’s manga is still continuing to release new chapters to this day, so it seems unlikely that the upcoming third season will act as the grand finale.

As for Nostradamus, the human fighter will be played by voice actor Shun Horie in Record of Ragnarok’s Japanese dub. Horie has had major roles in series like Pokémon Horizons, The Seven Deadly Sins, Spy x Family, and more. Here’s what Horie had to say about being cast in the role: “This time, I will be playing the role of Nostradamus, the prophet of the century. When I watched the series as a viewer, I felt great at the bursting energy, but

now, experiencing that energy live at the dubbing studio, I am trembling. As Nostradamus, I intend to stir up trouble around me in a cute and carefree manner with my endlessly unstoppable personality. I predict! Season 3 will also be very interesting!” Joining Shun on the anime will be the band GLAY, who will be performing the opening theme song titled “Dead or Alive.”

What do you think of Record of Ragnarok's upcoming return to Netflix?