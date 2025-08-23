Record of Ragnarok Season 3 Drops New Trailer Ahead of Fall Premiere

Record of Ragnarok is one of the major franchises returning for new episodes later this year, and Netflix and Warner Bros. Japan have dropped a cool new trailer for its Season 3 comeback ahead of its Fall 2025 premiere. With the Summer 2025 anime schedule coming to an end in a little over a few weeks, it’s time to prepare for the final batch of new anime coming this year with the Fall 2025 anime schedule. And like every other season in the year thus far, this Fall is already looking stacked with a ton of new releases and returns to keep an eye on.

Netflix had quite a lot to show off during their presentation at Anime NYC 2025 this weekend, and one of those new showcases was the debut of a brand new trailer for Record of Ragnarok Season 3. Not only does it show off more of the matchups that had been teased with previous trailers, but the newest trailer also gives fans the first look at some of the other new faces we’ll be seeing in action with the new season as well. Check out the new trailer for Record of Ragnarok Season 3 below.

What to Know for Record of Ragnarok Season 3

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 will be premiering with Netflix some time in December, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. There are also some shake ups behind the scenes for the new season with a new staff and studio. Rather than Yumeta Company and Graphinica as seen with the second season, Koichi Hatsumi will be directing the new episodes with Yumeta Company and Maru Animation. Yasuyuki Muto will be writing the scripts, Yoko Tanabe and Hisashi Kawashima are providing the character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music.

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 will be introducing several new faces to the fray with the likes of Makoto Furukawa as Nikola Tesla, Daisuke Namikawa as Beelzebub, Hiroshi Shirokuma as King Leonidas, Kenichi Suzumura as Apollo, Shiori Mikami as Alvitr, Misako Tomioka as Göndul, and Mai Todo as Geirölul all joining the cast. Saori Hayami will be performing the new ending theme for the anime’s third season titled, “Last breath, Last record” (which can be heard in the new trailer). Details for the opening theme have yet to be revealed as of this time, however.

What Is Record of Ragnarok About?

Adapting Shinya Umemura, Azychika, and Takumi Fukui’s original manga series of the same name, Record of Ragnarok Season 3 continues the fights between humanity and the gods for the fate of the world. The first two seasons have already showcased the first half of the 13 planned battles between iconic historical figures and major deities, and the third season promises to show off fights 7-9. As for what to expect from this next wave of episodes, Warner Bros. Japan teases the new season as such:

The saga continues with 13 one-on-one battles for the survival of humanity, pitting gods against humans from across the world. Witness the fateful seventh battle: the final fight to break the 3-3 tie between the gods and humans. Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!