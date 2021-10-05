Netflix Hypes Its Original Anime with New Sizzle Reel

Anime has become a driving medium in Hollywood in the last decade. Slowly but surely, companies like Funimation and Crunchyroll helped elevate the medium to new heights, and its popularity has caught the attention to media giants. From Amazon to Disney, some of the biggest names in film are exploring anime, and Netflix is chief among them. And now, the streaming service is hyping its line of original titles.

Over on Twitter, Netflix Geeked gave a shoutout to its anime lineup, and fans were treated to a tasty sizzle reel of content. The clip, which can be found below, showcases some of the best shows to stream exclusively on Netflix. The Seven Deadly Sins, B: The Beginning, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and Beastars were just some shown in retrospect. And of course, a few teases were dropped for shows to come.

If you didn’t know, the show Super Crooks is on its way to Netflix, and the series is inspired by comics legend Mark Millar. This exclusive series will join others like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure before long as fans learned the cult hit had shaken up its licensing deals. When JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean brings Jolyne Cujoh to the screen, the anime will do so exclusively through Netflix. Each of these shows pop up in this new sizzle reel if you watch carefully, and they won’t be the last to stir buzz at Netflix.

In the last five years, Netflix has made a conscious effort to build up its anime catalog, and that work goes beyond licensing. If you did not know, the service is working on live-action anime adaptations with Death Note having been its first gamble. Starting in November, Cowboy Bebop promises to overhaul Hollywood’s take on anime, and other projects like One Piece are still in the works behind the scenes.

Is Netflix one of your go-to places to watch anime? Which other series does this service need to license…?