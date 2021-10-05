JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Is Coming To Netflix

This December, the story of Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro, is set to land on Netflix via the sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean. With the streaming service already including Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond Is Unbreakable in its anime catalogue, the day is fast approaching when the story of Giorno Giovanna and the other members of the Passione Mafia will be brought to Netflix as the platform has confirmed that the fifth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will be released in the coming weeks to prepare for Joylne’s introduction.

For those who might be unfamiliar with Golden Wind, the latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the story of a young man in Italy looking to overtake a criminal organization known as Passione, with his origins being tied to the nefarious villain of the franchise, Dio Brando. Meeting Bruno Bucciaratti and other allies to his cause that had Stands of their own, Giorno’s journey sees him placed on a collision course with the villain Diavolo, the head of the Passione Mob has an insane Stand of his own in King Crimson. While Giorno won’t be making an appearance in Stone Ocean, the story of Golden Wind is one of the most insane entries of the series to date.

Twitter User Sticker Tricker shared the notification from Netflix that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind will be arriving on the streaming service on November 1st, giving fans old and new the opportunity to watch all thirty-nine episodes of Giornio and his attempt to steer the Passione mob on a better path:

When Stone Ocean debuts in December, it will apparently be releasing on a monthly schedule, though the number of episodes that will be released regularly has yet to be revealed. With the story of Joylne being one of the craziest entries to date, there are still two additional parts of the franchise that will, hopefully, be released in the future via Steelball Run and JoJolion, which will both take place in a new reality separate from the one that we’ve come to know in the anime adaptations of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise.

Will you be binging Golden Wind when it arrives on Netflix this November?