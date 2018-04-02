Netflix’s Newest Anime Additions Include ‘Pokemon, ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’, And More

When it comes to anime, fans have more options than ever when it comes to watching. Years ago, the only way to get access to some of the industry’s best titles were through less-than-legal means, but companies like Funimation have made it easy to get a hold of your favorite shows. Now, Netflix is expanding its anime library to all-new heights, and the popular site just got some titles added to its catalog.

Whether you like crime dramas or post-apocalyptic fantasies, Netflix has added something new in the last month that will entice your otaku needs. From Sword Art Online to Pokemon's twentieth season, there is something on Netflix's latest line-up to satisfy every fan.

A.I.C.O Incarnation

What: 12 subbed/dubbed episodes

Synopsis:

In Japan in the year 2035, an accident known as the “Burst” occurs during a research project, spawning an out-of-control artificial life form called “Matter” that has spread throughout the Kurobe Gorge. The research city that was once hailed as the hope for humanity is cordoned off by the government. Two years later, 15-year-old Aiko Tachibana, who lost her family in the Burst, learns something unbelievable from Yuya Kanzaki, a new student at her school. A secret is hidden within her body, and the answer to the puzzle lies at the “Primary Point” that was the center of the Burst. Aiko resolves to infiltrate the restricted area, escorted by a team of divers and with Yuya as her guide.

B: The Beginning

What: 12 subbed/dubbed episodes

Synopsis:

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.



Beyblade Burst Season

What: 51 English-dubbed episodes added

Synopsis:

Valt Aoi is a hot-blooded kid who loves to attack and wields a Beyblade named Valkyrie. His close friend Shū Kurenai is an elite Blader who is a genius but still puts in a lot of effort, and wields the Beyblade named Spriggan.

Children of the Whales

What: 12 English-subbed episodes

Synopsis:

Chakuro is the 14-year-old archivist of the Mud Whale, a nigh-utopian island that floats across the surface of an endless sea of sand. Nine in ten of the inhabitants of the Mud Whale have been blessed and cursed with the ability to use saimia, special powers that doom them to an early death.

Chakuro and his friends have stumbled across other islands, but they have never met, seen, or even heard of a human who wasn’t from their own. One day, Chakuro visits an island as large as the Mud Whale and meets a girl who will change his destiny.

In This Corner of the World

What: Full English-subbed movie

Synopsis:

The unprecedented circumstances 18-year-old Suzu has to face.

The story begins when, in February 1944, for better or worse, Suzu becomes a bride in Kure, a major base of the Japanese Navy at that time. This was the city where the Navy’s largest battleship, the “Yamato”, was also based in.

As a bride in a strange land and coming from Hiroshima City, Suzu becomes the wife of civil official Shusaku Hojo.

Moving in with her new husband’s kind parents, she starts her new life along her very strict sister-in-law Keiko and her sweet daughter Harumi. Along with the nice neighbors Mrs. Chita, Mrs. Kariya and Mrs. Domoto, she discovers the joys of everyday life in Kure.

However, supplies become scarce gradually, forcing Suzu to make do with whatever she can for food and clothing, still being able to sometimes draw a nice picture of their daily life.

One day, Suzu gets lost in the city and meets a courtesan called Rin who is somehow linked to her. On another time, she meets her old classmate Mizuhara who has become a sailor in the cruiser “Aoba”, an encounter with unexpected mixed feelings.

On March 19th 1945, Kure suffers several air raids that fill up the sky, and many things that Suzu cherished are lost. However, everyday life goes on. But then, the Summer of 1945 arrives…

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon

What: 43 English-dubbed episodes

Synopsis:

What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak. More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…

Sword Art Online Season 2

What: All English-dubbed episodes

Synopsis:

One year after the SAO incident was resolved, Kazuto Kirigaya is adjusting to a normal life once again as best he can. He thinks all that death is finally behind him, until he is approached with some startling information. In the wildly popular pro shooter MMO Gun Gale Online, an ominous player has shot players in the game, and the same players mysteriously turned up dead in real life. Kazuto feels himself being pulled in as if by the shadow of SAO and agrees to investigate. He must now tread back into the dark world of his past with the help of the troubled, ice-cold sniper Shinon as he searches for the player who only refers to himself as “Death Gun.”

Sword Gai: The Animation

What: 12 dubbed/subbed episodes

Synopsis:

Gai was born beside a woman who met her death in a forest. He was adopted by the swordsmith Amon. A few years later, Gai becomes Amon’s apprentice, and during the forging of a sword, he loses his right arm. To help him, Amon crushes the demon sword Shiryū (lit. Death Dragon) to form it into Gai’s replacement right arm. Gai then is able to fuse with the weapon on his arm, and fights against his enemies.

Yu-Gi-Oh!

What: 236 English-dubbed episodes added

Synopsis:

Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that’s sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters!

Duel Monsters is a card-battling game in which players put different mystical creatures against one another in creative and strategic duels! Packed with awesome monsters and mighty spell cards, Yugi and his friends are totally obsessed with the game.

But there’s more to this card game than meets the eye!

Legend has it five thousand years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one’s destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn’t long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world. Fortunately, a brave Pharaoh stepped in and averted this cataclysm.

Now, in present times, the game has been revived in the form of playing cards.

Meanwhile, Yugi’s grandfather gives him an old Egyptian puzzle that no one can solve, but when Yugi finally pieces the puzzle together, his life is forever changed. The puzzle instills Yugi with an ancient spirit, and the two work together to form a stronger, more confident duelist.

Soon after, the mysterious creator of the Duel Monsters card game, Maximillion Pegasus, kidnaps Yugi’s grandfather, and Yugi is drawn into a Duel Monsters competition that Pegasus arranged. Now Yugi must duel his way through a tournament and defeat Pegasus in order to save his grandfather.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V

What: 49 English-dubbed episodes

Synopsis:

Swing into action with Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V!

Yuya Sakaki’s dream is to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the greatest “duel-tainer” in history – and he just might pull it off when he suddenly discovers Pendulum Summoning, a never-before-seen technique that lets him summon many monsters at once! But when countless rivals emerge to steal his spotlight, Yuya needs to gear up his game because dueling has evolved into a non-stop world of action!

In the all-new Action Duels, monsters literally come to life with advancements in holographic technology! Duelists no longer stand by and let their monsters battle for them on the playing field – they now ride their monsters as they race through real locations to take down their opponents with their Action Cards! From exotic castles to dense jungles, Yuya and his friends better prepare for any possibility because there’s no telling where the next battle will be!

Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: Where dueling gets REAL!