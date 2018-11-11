Here’s What You Need to Know About Netflix’s New Anime Orders

Netflix made major strides into anime licensing and distribution in 2018 with many great titles under its belt, and it sounds like that is not going to stop anytime soon as Netflix has announced partnerships with major anime studios.

Netflix has unveiled five original anime projects coming to the service at a recent event in Singapore, ranging from adaptations of current projects like Pacific Rim and original anime series like Yasuke.

Here’s the rundown of the five new anime projects coming to Netflix:

Cagaster of an Insect Cage – Originally written by Kacho Hashimoto in 2005, this series follows a young couple as they try and survive in a world where a deadly disease turns people into giant, raging insects. Koichi Chigira (Full Metal Panic!) will be directing the series for Studio Gonzo (Hellsing, Afro Samurai).

Trese – A Phillipine graphic novel series originally written by Budjette Tan with illustrations provided by Kajo Baldismo. It follows the detective Alexandra Trese as she discovers Manila’s criminal underworld is full of Phillipine folklore creatures. It will be produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore. Jay Oliva (Wonder Woman, The Legend of Korra) has signed on as Executive Producer as well.

Yasuke – An original anime series created, directed, and executive produced by The Boondocks‘ LeSean Thomas for Studio MAPPA, and based on the life of the samurai (of African descent) who once fought with Nobunaga Oda, this series takes place in an alternate Japan following a retired ronin who signs on to help transport a mysterious child who is the target of numerous attacks. The series stars Lakeith Stanfield (Death Note), features music composed by Flying Lotus, and is executive produced by Stanfield, Flying Lotus, and Colin Stark as well.

Altered Carbon – As previously revealed, this anime project takes place in the same universe as Netflix’s original science-fiction series that will explore more of the series’ mythology. The new project will be written by Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop) and Tsukasa Kondo for Anima.

Pacific Rim – Produced by Legendary Entertainment with co-showrunners Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), this original anime series set in the Pacific Rim universe will follow a brother and sister who pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a destroyed world in search of their missing parents.

This list is undoubtedly packed with cool ideas for series coming in 2019, and hopefully they are not the last of Netflix’s original anime undertakings. ComicBook.com will keep you posted on any future updates for Netflix’s anime originals.