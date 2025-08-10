Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Highlights Its Japanese Dub With New Trailer

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece will be released next year, with the first look unveiled through a new trailer. This teaser was revealed during the One Piece Day event, an annual celebration of the series’ anniversary that brings fans the latest updates on various projects under the franchise. While the anime series also received exciting announcements during the event, all eyes were on the first glimpse of the second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation. The first season was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception, proving that, if done right, even a live-action adaptation of an anime can be successful.

Season 1 introduced the beginning of the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey across the vast seas in pursuit of the treasure left behind by the former King of the Pirates. The debut season also featured the original Japanese voice cast from the anime for its Japanese dub. For fans concerned that Season 2 might not follow suit, a new Japanese dub trailer released alongside the original trailer confirms the return of these iconic voices. This also suggests that the new characters, both allies and adversaries, set to appear in the upcoming season will likewise be voiced by the original anime actors, preserving the unique essence of the anime in the live-action adaptation.

The New Japanese Dub Trailer for Netflix’s One Piece Confirms the Return of Its Iconic Voice Actors

Play video

Though One Piece’s engaging narrative drives the series, the anime is equally brought to life by its voice actors, especially in the Japanese dub, who have gradually become iconic. It’s almost unimaginable to see an adaptation of One Piece in any visual and audio medium without Mayumi Tanaka voicing Monkey D. Luffy. Thus, when it was confirmed that the live-action Japanese dub would retain the original voice actors, it immediately reassured fans that the series was on the right path, as the iconic performances would help preserve its essence. With the new trailer for Season 2 confirming Mayumi Tanaka reprising her role as Luffy and Akemi Okamura returning as Nami, it solidifies that the upcoming season will once again feature the legendary voice cast.

The new season, which will begin by covering Loguetown after the Straw Hats’ entry into the Grand Line, will introduce more iconic characters such as Captain Smoker, Miss All Sunday, Miss Wednesday, the Giants, and many others, and with the Japanese dub trailer released, it strongly indicates that even these legendary characters will be voiced by the original anime voice actors. The first look at these characters has also been revealed in the initial trailer. The teaser further confirms a third season of the One Piece live-action, and considering its announcement even before Season 2’s release, it suggests that fans may get to see Season 3 shortly after Season 2 arrives next year. While Netflix has yet to announce the release date for the second season, fans can take comfort in knowing that the iconic voice actors are returning for the upcoming installment.