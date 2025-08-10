Netflix’s One Piece Confirms Season 3 & New Title With Big Update

After the massively popular reception of Netflix’s One Piece live-action in 2023, the series is returning with its second season in 2026. While the release date has yet to be confirmed, the series shared its first trailer during One Piece Day, an annual event to celebrate the manga’s debut on July 22nd. The anniversary is celebrated every year with a special event that lasts for two days, although the dates often vary. Lots of exciting updates regarding the manga, anime, and any other project related to the franchise are shared during this event. This time, fans get the first glimpse at Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 trailer, about two years after the first season was released.

The second season is called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, following the Straw Hat Pirates in their journey across the treacherous sea. The trailer introduces several new characters who will encounter the pirates, as friends and as foes. Additionally, it also confirmed Season 3, which will likely be released not long after Season 2. While the first season adapted the East Blue Saga, Season 2 was initially expected to cover the entire Alabasta Saga. However, in order to avoid cutting off too much of the manga content, the second season will set up the premise of the Alabasta Arc, and Season 3 will wrap up the second Saga of the series.

What to Expect From Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is expected to cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island Arcs. Right after the Drum Island Arc, the story moves on to the main event of Alabasta, which will be covered in Season 3. The filming of Season 3 has long since begun, even before the release window of Season 2 was confirmed. Most of these arcs are rather short, and if the series follows the same eight-episode format as the first season, it will be able to stay faithful to the manga without excluding many key moments and characters.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, where a mysterious man is burning Luffy’s wanted poster. His identity is revealed in the trailer, and it’s not difficult to determine that he will serve as an obstacle in Luffy’s journey. The story will take the crew to the Grand Line, a world they have only ever heard about, and it’s full of unpredictable dangers. Whether it’s the weather or the people there, the crew has to be wary of everything.