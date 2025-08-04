One Piece Day 2025 to Stream Its Events Worldwide (& For Free)

One Piece Day is upon us with a major line up of events coming later this month, and the full schedule for the weekend has been revealed along with the confirmation that it will be streaming worldwide and completely for free. One Piece Day has become a major occasion for the past few years as the One Piece franchise has been taking the stage to tease many of the new projects it now has in the works. This year is no different either as there are some big things coming for One Piece through the rest of the year too.

Bandai Namco Entertainment have revealed that One Piece Day 2025 will be kicking off on August 9-10, 2025 (JST) at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center. But fans around the world will be able to watch along live as it will be streaming worldwide with One Piece‘s official English language YouTube channel. The stream for Day 1 of the events can be found here, and the stream for Day 2 of the events can be found here. Both will be offering some major line ups to keep an eye on.

One Piece Day 2025 Schedule Revealed

The schedule of events (which will feature simultaneous English interpretations for the majority of the events) breaks down as such (in JST)

August 9 (Saturday) / Japan Standard Time (JST)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM 7th ONE PIECE Knowledge King Finals: Paramount War – Semi-Finals

August 10 (Sunday) / Japan Standard Time (JST)

10:15 AM OPENING LIVE STAGE

10:30 AM Netflix Series “ONE PIECE” SPECIAL STAGE

11:00 AM ONE PIECE NEWS in ONE PIECE DAY’25 PART 1

12:00 PM ONE PIECE CARD GAME SPECIAL STAGE

12:45 PM EGGHEAD Arc Voice Actors’ Special Stage

2:15 PM ONE PIECE NEWS in ONE PIECE DAY’25 PART 2

2:30 PM 7th ONE PIECE Knowledge King Finals: Paramount War – Finals

4:45 PM ONE PIECE DAY’25 SPECIAL LIVE

5:55 PM Ending

During One Piece Day 2025, fans will be treated to a special stage event teasing the Egghead Arc with members of the voice cast in attendance such as Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji), Ikue Ōtani (Chopper), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Nico Robin), Katsuhisa Hōki (Jinbe), Reiko Takagi (Jewelry Bonney), and Hideyuki Hori (Bartholomew Kuma). They’ll be hosting a live voice acting performance and a behind-the-scenes reveal about their time recording.

Music performances will also be held from artists like Hiroshi Kitadani, who performs the anime’s famous opening “We Are!”. Muque, who performs the current ending, “The 1,” and CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, will be on hand for their new ending theme for the Egghead Arc, “PUNKS.” There will also be a reveal for Season 2 of One Piece’s live-action series with Netflix (which Netflix themselves are also hyping up a big reveal for the occasion), and the “7th ONE PIECE Knowledge King Finals: Paramount War” quiz battle where fans will compete to test their knowledge.

There are likely going to be even more surprises in store for fans during the One Piece Day 2025 weekend, so fans better get ready for what’s coming this Summer.