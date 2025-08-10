Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Finally Releases First Trailer

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and now fans have finally gotten a look at what to expect with its first trailer. One Piece has been one of the most successful live-action anime adaptations released in the modern era, and had been a massive success with Netflix upon its debut. It’s why it was no surprise to find out that a second season was confirmed to be in the works even in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and why Netflix got started on the new episodes as quickly as they could.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece is now heading to Netflix with Season 2 of the live-action series next year, and fans finally got the first real look at the new episodes with a trailer showing off the new season in full. With this new season seeing Luffy and the Straw Hats officially entering the Grand Line after all of the trouble they stirred up in the East Blue in the first season, fans are about to be introduced to all sorts of new allies, foes, islands and more in this next phase of the journey. Check out the new trailer below.

Play video

What to Know for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works for a release with Netflix next year, but has yet to reveal a more concrete release window or date as of the time of this writing. One Piece franchise creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that this new season will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga as well. This helps to narrow down exactly how much we’re going to see through this first foray into the Grand Line for the live-action series.

Joining the roster for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 are Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

Netflix

What’s Happening in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

With One Piece wrapping up its filming for Season 2 of the live-action series earlier this year, it’s really only a matter of time before it all hits our screens. It’s going to be a big season for Luffy and the others as the Grand Line pits them against the biggest challenges in their journey. But at the same time, this is also going to be the make or break point for the live-action series as these future arcs are setting up a big payoff to come.

One Piece has yet to reveal any potential future plans for its live-action series future beyond its second season, and that makes a lot of sense considering that showrunner from the first season, Matt Owens, has since departed from the series in the midst of the new season’s production. But if this second season is successful, we’re likely going to get a lot more for a massive arc to come.