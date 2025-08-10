One Piece Announces New Spinoff Anime All About Its Heroines

One Piece‘s anime franchise is going to be expanding even further as a new spinoff is on the way all about the series’ main heroines. One Piece fans had a lot to celebrate this year as One Piece Day 2025 took place over the weekend in Japan, and shared some major new updates for more of the projects they now have in the works. Not only did they share a new look at the second season of the live-action series coming to Netflix next year, but fans also saw the first look at a brand new anime project coming too.

As part of the One Piece Day 2025 event over the weekend, One Piece has officially announced a new spinoff anime for its spinoff novel series, One Piece: Heroines. This spinoff tells stories for heroines like Nami, Nico Robin and more that weren’t shown in Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. This means fans will be treated to a whole new take on the One Piece world, and you can check out the first look at the new One Piece: Heroines spinoff anime below with the reveal of its first poster.

What to Know for One Piece: Heroines Anime

One Piece: Heroines is a special spin-off novel written by Jun Esaka with illustrations by Sayaka Suwa that tells new side stories for many of the series’ stand out heroines such as Nami, Nico Robin, Nefertari Vivi, and Perona that weren’t seen in the original series. Haruka Kamatami will be directing the new spinoff anime series for Toei Animation with Takashi Kojima handling the character designs and Momoka Toyoda handling the scripts. It’s yet to be revealed when fans will be able to see it, however, as a release window or date has yet to be confirmed at this time.

It’s also yet to be revealed what form this new anime project will take. One Piece: Heroines does have enough material to potentially be a couple of episodes, but it could also take the shape of a OVA project like seen with other novel adaptations such as One Piece Fan Letter that fits right into the events of the TV anime series. But with other recent One Piece spinoffs making their debut across social media and Internet platforms too, it’s hard to gauge exactly where this new spinoff is likely to end up.

What Is One Piece: Heroines About?

If you wanted to check out the original spinoff, Viz Media has actually licensed One Piece: Heroines for an English language release. They tease it as such, “The girls of One Piece take the helm in these exciting prose short story collections, where each chapter features a different heroine! A collection of stand-alone prose stories that focus on fierce female characters from the world of One Piece. Go behind the runway as style icon Nami stars in a life-changing fashion show, observe wise Robin as she helps to decipher an ancient tablet with Koala and Sabo, watch as solemn Princess Vivi receives a love letter from an unexpected admirer, and check out Ghost Princess Perona’s battle over the last bottle of wine with Zolo and Mihawk!”

One Piece Day 2025 also came with the big announcement that Netflix’s live-action One Piece series will be returning for Season 2 sometime in 2026. It has also been renewed for Season 3 with production on the new season to start soon as well. Coupled with new episodes of the One Piece TV anime now streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll, it’s a good time to be a fan.