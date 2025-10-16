Netflix Renews Latest Video Game Anime Adaptation Quickly After Its Premiere

Netflix has been a mover and shaker in the anime world for years now, with the streaming service creating exclusives such as Baki Hanma, Sakamoto Days, and many more. While they might not be considered “anime” in the traditional sense, the platform has also seen success with many of its video game adaptations in the past. Series like Castlevania, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Devil May Cry were renewed for multiple seasons, and it seems that these adaptations aren’t the only ones. One of the biggest recent releases for Netflix in the animation department has already been confirmed to return for a season two, which will be good news for espionage enthusiasts.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch has been confirmed for a second season, with the story of an aged-up Sam Fisher clearly resonating with animation fans for such a fast renewal. Voiced by actor Liev Schreiber, the animated adaptation presents a quite different take on the spy that would give Metal Gear Solid’s Solid Snake a run for his money. Netflix has yet to reveal when exactly we can expect season two to arrive, but it did release a new poster to confirm that Sam and McKenna would be returning to the platform at some point. You can check out the new poster below.

The History of Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell has a long history in the video game world, first released on the original Xbox, PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, and PCs in 2002. Ever since this debut, Sam Fisher has returned time and again to fight new threats facing the world, though his last official video game arrived in 2013 with Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. A new video game entry has yet to be confirmed over a decade since Sam had a digital adventure, but clearly, Netflix wants to keep the spy game rolling.

Unfortunately for Sam Fisher, not only is his digital future a mystery, but so too is his live-action future. All the way back in 2005, a live-action Splinter Cell movie was confirmed to be in production, with even Tom Hardy (Venom, Mad Max: Fury Road) set to take on the part of Sam. The project never came to fruition, as producer Basil Iwanyk had stated that there were concerns related to both the budget and the script, putting the possibility of a live-action movie to bed. Still, with the arrival and success of this animated adaptation, perhaps Splinter Cell will have bigger projects moving forward.

If you want more incentive to check out Splinter Cell: Deathmatch, here’s how Netflix describes the animated adaptation of the successful game franchise: “In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumor and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.”

