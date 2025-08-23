Netflix’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Reveals New Trailer, Voice Cast

The Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell franchise is about to make its animated debut with Netflix, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the series with a new trailer and voice cast revealed for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Netflix has been producing a number of major video game adaptations in the last few years, and anime fans have seen them transform into whole new kinds of spectacles as a result. Shows like Castlevania, Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider and more have been given the anime treatment, and another Ubisoft franchise is coming our way with some major creators behind it.

Netflix had quite a lot to show off during their showcase at Anime NYC 2025 this weekend with new updates for Devil May Cry Season 2 and more, and that includes a major look at Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. The new series stars Liev Schreiber (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ray Donovan) as the voice of its lead Sam Fisher, and you can hear him in action along with the rest of the new voice cast additions (some of whom come from the original video game releases too) in the new trailer below.

What to Know for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on October 14th. Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, will be writing the new series as well as serving as executive producer alongside Helene Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Ubisoft Film & Television’s Gerard Guillemot. The new series will be directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage with animation production at studios Sun Creature and Fost. New additions to the voice cast revealed with this trailer include both returning characters like Anna Grimsdottir (voiced by Janet Varney) and new additions such as Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Zinnia McKenna and Joel Oulette as Thunder.

But this new trailer continues to be mysterious. The video game releases are adaptations of Tom Clancy’s original Splinter Cell novel series, and this seems to be setting its place in the timeline to come sometime after the events of Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory thanks to previous promotional materials teasing a look at a casket with the name “Douglas Shetland” embedded on it. That character played a key role in those two releases specifically, so it seems like Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is going to potentially continue its story from those events.

Netflix Is Releasing Even More Anime

Netflix has quite a lot of anime and animation releases planned for the rest of the year. Not only do they have shows scheduled as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule coming later this year, but new shows like this one that will find their own audiences. Animation has been doing better with the streaming platform than ever before thanks to the success of releases like KPop Demon Hunters absolutely blowing up in unexpected ways, and that success is going to go a long way for other shows on the platform.

As Netflix continues to license and produce new animated hits that each bring their own kind of flavor, anime and animation fans will have a lot to look forward to not only for the rest of this year, but for the year to come as well. It’s likely going to get even more impressive for Netflix from here.