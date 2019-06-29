Netflix’s New Saint Seiya Anime Reveals Theme Song Details

The upcoming CG television anime adaptation of the classic manga Saint Seiya has shared a few new details ahead of its premiere in July on Netflix. The new adaptation has been flying a little bit under the radar since releasing its Japanese voice cast back in March, but now we know several theme song details for the series.

According to the new adaptation’s official website, The Struts will perform “PEGASUS SEIYA” as the opening theme song, and it’ll be an English cover of the original anime theme song “Pegasus Fantasy” by MAKE-UP. Additionally, The Struts perform the ending theme song “SOMEBODY NEW” as well.

The Japanese voice cast for the upcoming anime series includes the following:

Masakazu Morita as Pegasus Seiya

Takahiro Sakurai as Dragon Shiryu

Hiroaki Miura as Cygnus Hyoga

Satomi Satou as Andromeda Shun

Katsuyuki Konishi as Phoenix Ikki

Fumiko Orikasa as Saori Kido

Yoshiharu Ashino will be directing the series for Toei Animation, Eugene Son will serve as story editor and writer, Terumi Nishii is handling character design, and Takashi Okazaki is designing the armors for the series. Expect more information for the series to be revealed as its Summer release gets closer.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac will cover from the “Galaxian Wars” arc to the “Silver Saint” arc from the manga, and is listed with 12 episodes for its first season, which is expected to be added to Netflix on July 19th. The streaming service officially describes the new series as follows:

“Seiya and the Knights of the Zodiac rise again to protect the reincarnation of the goddess Athena, but a dark prophecy hangs over them all.”

Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints. They’re fighters who wear powerful armor known as “Cloths” and derive their strength from the stars and constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.

