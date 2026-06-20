Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel’s New Official Release Is Finally Available For Fans in The US

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 shared a major update on June 19th, 2026, during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary. The anime shared the first glimpse at the continuation of the Culling Game Arc. The story will enter its final phase after the fourth season, but that’s not all fans can expect from the franchise. The sequel manga, which was released in September 2025, reached its conclusion in March this year with 25 chapters. Thanks to the explosive popularity of the original story and the gorgeous illustration by Yuji Iwasaki, the sequel was a groundbreaking hit. The manga has already released all its volumes in Japan, and now it’s all set for its international debut.

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Viz Media announced on June 12th that the manga is getting its first-ever English release in Spring 2027. While the initial announcement sparked excitement among fans, the publisher returned with another update on the volume’s release. The first volume is all set for its English debut on January 5th, 2027, and it’s already available for pre-order. So far, only the release date of the first volume has been confirmed, but we can expect an update in the next few months.

What Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This exciting manga is written by Gege Akutami, the original creator, and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, focusing on the aftermath of the events that took place in the main story. The series centers around new characters and introduces a sci-fi premise when 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers.

The plot focuses on one such Simurian, Maru, short for Marulu Val Vol Yelvori, and the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin, who were introduced in the main story’s epilogue. The series highlights the struggles of coexistence between humans and Simurians and how the world evolves because of it. Apart from focusing on the new characters, the series also explores the fates of the original characters, including Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo‘s Success is All But Guaranteed After Its English Release

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Announcing an English release date less than one year after the manga began serialization isn’t common, but it makes sense for a series as popular as Jujutsu Kaisen. Modulo turned out to be yet another hit from Gege Akutami, and with a wide global fanbase, the series will reach new heights of popularity thanks to the English update. Additionally, in May this year, during the release of the manga’s final volume, MAPPA released a special promotional anime video adaptation highlighting some of the best scenes from the manga.

MAPPA has been responsible for the franchise since the anime’s first season, so more or less confirmed at this point that it will produce the sequel story as well. However, it might take a few years, considering that the main story in the anime has yet to reach its conclusion.

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