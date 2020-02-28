Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Debuts at #6 on Netflix Top 10

Netflix debuted a brand new feature this past week that users are already starting to love: The Top 10. The streaming service now keeps a running tab of the top 10 most-watched titles in its lineup and keeps them together in a list on the homepage. All of the titles on the list also get earmarked with a “Top 10” designation whenever they pop up somewhere else on the site.

This is a great way to keep track of what’s popular on Netflix, as well as just how well-liked new originals are when they debut on the service. For example, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution just arrived on Netflix over the last two days and it’s already one of the most-watched titles on the entire service.

The newly-updated Top 10 list shows the new Pokemon film, which is a Netflix original in North America, as the sixth most-watched movie or TV show at the moment. The finale of Love Is Blind, the popular reality TV series, is currently sitting at the top spot on the list.

Of all 10 movies on the Netflix Top 10, the only one that isn’t original to the service is The Angry Birds Movie 2. You can check out the full list below!

#1 – Love Is Blind

In the Netflix series LOVE IS BLIND, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

#2 – The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

In 2013, 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez died as a result of horrific and prolonged abuse by his mother and her boyfriend. In the wake of the tragedy, a demand for justice and accountability exploded in Los Angeles County. This six-part documentary series from award-winning documentarian Brian Knappenberger (Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press) offers an inside look at the trial as well as an eye-opening investigation into the government systems that failed to protect Gabriel, despite multiple reports and warning signs. Along with shedding light on an important story, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez serves as a wake-up call to reexamine the structures designed to protect children in need.

#3 – I Am Not Okay With This

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

#4 – The Angry Birds Movie 2

Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.

#5 – Altered Carbon

In Altered Carbon, society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Season Two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?

#6 – Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

After accepting an invitation from a mysterious trainer, Ash, Misty, and Brock meet Mewtwo, an artificially created Pokemon who wants to do battle.

#7 – Narcos: Mexico

Narcos: Mexico season 2 continues the story of Miguel Ángel ​Félix Gallardo, now the Godfather of the first Mexican cartel – the Guadalajara cartel – as he struggles to maintain control, grow his empire, and reconcile the betrayals and sacrifices he had to make on his way to becoming El Padrino. As friction between the different “plazas” of his cartel rises, Fé​ ​lix’s control over the situation slips. Meanwhile, the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena at the hands of the cartel and corrupt politicians brings a hailstorm of retribution to Mexico. “Operation Leyenda” led by the dogged DEA agent Walt Breslin, whose methods aren’t always by-the-book, targets Fé​​lix Gallardo and his chief lieutenants, adding to the instability and volatility of the cartel.

#8 – Locke & Key

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

#9 – Pete Davidson: Alive in New York

Comedian Pete Davidson is known for his unfiltered anecdotes, and he’s giving the audience more than what they asked for in his first Netflix original comedy special, Alive From New York. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York.

#10 – The Last Thing He Wanted

Adapted from the Joan Didion novel of the same title, THE LAST THING HE WANTED is set against the nebulous milieu of the Iran-Contra scandal. Veteran D.C. journalist Elena McMahon (Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway) abandons the 1984 campaign trail out of a misguided sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon (Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe). Guilted into running a dangerous fool’s errand on his behalf, Elena leverages the moment to pursue her own investigation but instead gets tipped into the confounding center of the very intrigue she’s trying to expose. Answers turn into questions and wrong turns lead to dead ends in this stylish political thriller as Elena becomes increasingly lost on a map of someone else’s making and the possibility of return — to home and to herself — slowly narrows.