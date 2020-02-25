Netflix Reveals Synopsis for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege

As part of Netflix’s greater efforts to expand their library of original content, they have been increasing the amount of anime licenses over the course of the last couple of years. But the efforts haven’t stopped there as they have increased the amount of original anime projects as well. One of the most exciting is the upcoming team up with Hasbro and Rooster Teeth for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. This will be a trilogy with six episodes (running around 20 minutes or so each) for each batch, and Netflix recently debuted the first trailer for the first release in this trilogy, Siege.

While there’s currently no release date known for the Siege as of yet, Netflix has revealed the official plot synopsis for the first entry in this trilogy. This details a return to the first generation of the franchise and teases that we’ll see how the conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons began in a whole new way.

Netflix describes Siege, the first entry in the new trilogy as such, “TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms.”

Elaborating further, the synopsis reveals what begins the conflict between the two factions on Cybertron, “In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to ‘reformat’ the Autobots, thus ‘unifying’ Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.”

Rooster Teeth will be producing the new Transformers trilogy, and Polygon Pictures (the studio behind the Godzilla anime trilogy, Ajin, and Human Lost) will be animating it. FJ DeSanto will serve as the showrunner for this new trilogy, which will include writers George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse) and Brandon Easton (Transformers: Rescue Bots, Agent Carter).

