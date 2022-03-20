Netflix’s Tekken Anime Shares First Poster

Netflix promised it would go deep into anime a few years back, and the streaming service has delivered on the promise without question. From live-action adaptations to exclusive licenses and originals, the site has it all. Not long ago, Netflix confirmed it was ready to debut its own Tekken anime, and the show’s first poster has now gone live.

The update comes straight from Netflix’s official Twitter as you can see below. Tekken: Bloodline comes to life in this visual as all eyes are focused on Jin Kazama. The fighter is seen in shadow here with a bright red seal covering the top of his face. So if you are ready to learn more about this Tekken hero, you’ll get the chance soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixAnime/status/1505318444903776257?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tekken: Bloodline has not confirmed its exact release date yet, but we know the anime will tell the story of Jin Kazama. Fans will follow the young man as he trains under his brutal grandfather Heihachi Mishima. We do know the series is slated to drop in 2022, but it could be some months before Netflix is ready to debut this series. So until then, you can check out its synopsis below to tide over your craving for more Tekken content:

“‘Power is everything.’ Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage – The King of Iron Fist Tournament.”

What do you think of this first look at Netflix’s Tekken anime? Are there any other games out there needing an anime adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.