Netflix’s Witcher Anime Announcement Has Fans Hyped

The Witcher has taken Netflix by storm, with the live action series starring Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt, becoming one of the most popular live action series produced by the streaming service to date. With the first season having wrapped and a second season already confirmed by Cavill himself, Netflix is looking to expand on the world of the Witcher with a brand new anime series! Having already made its mark on video games and live action television, it’s clear that there’s a big fan base for this world of sorcery and monsters and said fans are letting their thoughts ring out across social media with this announcement!

Witcher: The Nightmare Of The Wolf doesn’t have too many details out so far, but that isn’t stopping fans of Geralt and company from letting their fandom flags fly!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description for the series reads as such:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf does not currently have an announced release date. The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s live-action The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.

THIS IS NO DREAM

OH MY GOD WITCHER ANIME BY STUDIO MIR AM I DREAMING — Hussy @ Bathhouse comic (@baedelus) January 22, 2020

Some Fantastic Witcher Fan Art In Celebration

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” standalone anime film is on the way at Netflix https://t.co/lAsZepYZib pic.twitter.com/0MnUoi2PFi — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) January 22, 2020

Straight Fire

The Witcher is perfect for an anime adaptation too. This is gonna be 🔥 — Alex Marco (@TheAlexMarco) January 22, 2020

WITCHER. ANIME.

Coming In With The Avatar Pedigree

This is going to be beautiful, a Witcher anime from the Korra studio https://t.co/LsWKABreC8 pic.twitter.com/o7gHTfktBz — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) January 22, 2020

We’re All Listening

So Witcher anime by the Legend of Korra guys, huh?



I’m listening. — BY2K 🇨🇦 (@TheBY2K) January 22, 2020

Not Everyone Is Thrilled

I have no interest in an anime version of The Witcher, @netflix. And if I have to watch one to fill in gaps for the second live-action season, then I’ll just skip both. #isaidgoodday — Ken Wheaton (@kenwheaton) January 22, 2020

For Some, More Exciting Than The Show