10 Best Studio Trigger Anime Every Fan Needs To Watch ASAP

Studio Trigger is, by far, one of the most iconic anime studios of the past decade. The studio was founded by the former Gainax animators and writers responsible for Gurren Lagann and Panty & Stocking, two incredibly iconic anime of the 2000s, and whenever they release a new project, it’s always treated as a major event by fans and critics.

With the level of prestige attached to Studio Trigger, combined with how good they are when they deliver a hit, it’s easy to see why they’re held in such regard worldwide. That point is especially clear when taking some of their most iconic hits into account, as each of them perfectly captures what makes Studio Trigger so special.

10) When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace

In 2014’s When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace, a high school literature club suddenly develops superpowers with varying degrees of usefulness, and while the resident chunibyo Jurai Ando believes that their powers are a sign that they’re destined for greatness, everyone else is content with ignoring them and going about their daily lives.

When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace isn’t one of Studio Trigger’s most notable works, and it’s mostly only remembered for an iconic speech from Saori Hayami’s character in episode #7, but with a fun cast of characters and a unique take on slice-of-life stories, it’s still a serviceable story that anyone can enjoy, even if it doesn’t have much to offer.

9) BNA: Brand New Animal

2020’s BNA: Brand New Animal takes place in a world where humans struggle to coexist with humanoid animals called beastmen. To that end, beastmen have established a sanctuary called Anima City, and after turning into a beastman after a blood transfusion, Michiru Kagemori makes Anima City her new home to both avoid persecution and find her missing friend, Nazuna.

BNA is one of many Studio Trigger projects brought down by poor pacing and a short runtime, but it still showcases much of the same stellar, chaotic visuals and overall charm that have defined the studio from day one. It’s an anime that deserved a much longer run, but what it ended up being is still fun to watch.

8) Little Witch Academia

2017’s Little Witch Academia stars Atsuko “Akko” Kagari, a young girl who dreams of becoming a witch just like her idol, Shiny Chariot. Unfortunately, Akko is handicapped by her lack of magical talent, but by mastering the power of Shiny Chariot’s wand, the Shiny Rod, she’ll prove to everyone that she has what it takes to become a witch.

The original Little Witch Academia pilot movie was one of Studio Trigger’s first official projects, and the TV series lives up to that prestige with its great animation and even greater character writing. The second half doesn’t have the best overall conclusion, but overall, Little Witch Academia more than earns its place as one of Studio Trigger’s most iconic anime.

7) SSSS.Gridman

2018’s SSSS.Gridman is a modern adaptation of the ’90s tokusatsu series Gridman the Hyper Agent. When the amnesiac Yuta Hibiki sees his town attacked by kaiju, he must fuse with the powerful robot Gridman to fight the kaiju and regain his memories, but the truth behind both ends up being far more complicated than he could have imagined.

While the original Gridman series barely qualified as a cult classic, SSSS.Gridman made the franchise the most relevant it’s ever been by giving it a wonderfully surreal and deconstructive update for the modern world. SSSS.Gridman would ultimately launch the new Gridman Universe franchise, and it’s easy to see why it’s one of Studio Trigger’s biggest franchises to date.

6) Inferno Cop

2012’s Inferno Cop stars the eponymous Inferno Cop, a police officer with a flaming head whose family was killed by the villainous organization known as Southern Cross. Inferno Cop now spends his days hunting down Southern Cross and maintaining order in his town, but his attempts to do so inevitably take a turn for the surreal, more often than not.

Inferno Cop is technically the first Studio Trigger anime, and with its bizarre animation style and ever weirder writing and comedy, it perfectly embodies everything that makes Studio Trigger so iconic. There’s never been an anime quite like Inferno Cop, and even after so many years, it does the best job of showing people what to expect from Studio Trigger.

5) Delicious In Dungeon

In 2024’s Delicious in Dungeon, after Laios’ sister, Falin, is eaten by a dragon in a dungeon raid, Laios’ team must race back through the dungeon to bring Falin back to life. To survive with a lack of resources, though, Laios gets everyone to eat the monsters they kill, something Laios was just looking for an excuse to do.

Amidst an overindulgence of isekai power fantasies, Delicious in Dungeon succeeds as a more traditional fantasy with clever worldbuilding and heartwarming character work, all while boasting gorgeous animation from start to finish. Delicious in Dungeon has all the makings of a modern classic, and with Delicious in Dungeon season 2 in development, there’s plenty more in store for the series.

4) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

2022’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a spinoff prequel of Cyberpunk 2077 starring David Martinez, a young boy who’s grown up in poverty within the dystopian Night City. After the death of his mother, David finally takes charge of his life with a powerful cybernetic implant, and that leads him to finding a new life within a gang of criminals called edgerunners.

Despite the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was an instant hit for its amazing visuals and unflinchingly dark, yet surprisingly heartwarming, storytelling, and it more than earned such high levels of praise. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has quickly become one of Studio Trigger’s defining works, and with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 officially in development, it’s only going to get bigger.

3) Kill La Kill

2013’s Kill la Kill stars Ryuko Matoi, a troubled young girl who goes to Honnoji Academy to search for her father’s killer. Doing so means fighting her way through the chaotic student body commanded by the tyrannical student council president Satsuki Kiryuin, but Ryuko just might have a chance with her friends and her transforming, sentient school uniform named Senketsu.

As the first full-length Studio Trigger anime, a lot was riding on Kill la Kill’s success, and with its creative animation and writing style with a perfect balance of comedy and heart, it more than lived up to the hype. There was no better anime for Studio Trigger’s first, and even after twelve years, it holds up tremendously well.

2) Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt

2010’s Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt stars Panty and Stocking, angel sisters kicked out of heaven and exiled to the human city of Daten City. Panty and Stocking must work with the priest Garterbelt to fight monstrous Ghosts and earn their way back to heaven, but with the girls prioritizing sex and food over their jobs, it’s easier said than done.

While Panty & Stocking is only retroactively a Studio Trigger project, its unique animation style, abstract comedy, and themes of freedom vs. conformity perfectly capture the Studio Trigger formula, and they’re arguably better here than with any other series. The recent sequel made those strengths more apparent, and overall, there’s no denying that it’s one of Studio Trigger’s best works.

1) Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

In 2007’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, humanity has spent ages living underground in fear of the Spiral King and his army of Beastmen, but when Simon the Digger uncovers a mysterious robot called a Gunmen, he’ll slowly but surely lead the charge in freeing humanity and the entire universe from those who would keep them down.

Gurren Lagann is an amazing anime, thanks to its gorgeous and creative animation and its bombastic and surprisingly heartfelt writing, and 18 years later, it’s easy to see why it’s still held in such high regard. Gurren Lagann made the founders of Studio Trigger household names in anime, and there’s no anime more essential to understanding Studio Trigger’s greatness.