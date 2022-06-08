Netflix's Moonrise Releases First Poster

Netflix is going all-in on anime as usual, and the streaming service made that clear today. Geeked Week hit its animation block today, and it was there fans got an update on Moonrise. The series, which was announced last year, just released its first poster for fans to enjoy!

For those unfamiliar with Moonrise, the anime is being handled by Wit Studio, and it will take place in outer space. The series is expected to follow two men named Jack and All as they learn how to live life in the stars. At this time, little other information about Moonrise is available, but Wit Studio is working hard on the project behind the scenes.

from the visionary Wit Studio (BUBBLE, ATTACK ON TITAN), get ready for MOONRISE, an exciting and visually breathtaking anime that explores the vast hardships of exploring outer space #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/XZbJMBhZWi — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

Of course, the studio has its own work to handle. Ranking of the Kings is one of the company's most recent releases, and fans around the world gave the series glowing reviews. Right now, Wit Studio is teaming up with CloverWorks on Spy x Family. The series, which will take a break later this summer, is already considered one of this year's top shows. So as you can see, fans have high expectations for Moonrise.

