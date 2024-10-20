One of Webtoon’s Top Titles Just Locked In an Anime Order

There are few things the anime fandom loves more than a good adaptation, and the webtoon industry is keeping track of that interest. Over the past few years, a number of high-profile webtoons have made their way to TV with anime series on hand. Now, a new report confirms yet another webtoon is ready to hit television, and fans of The Beginning After the End are pumped.

Yes, that is right. The Beginning After the End is getting its own anime. During New York Comic Con, Crunchyroll took to the stage to announced the big anime adaptation, and The Beginning After the End will be here before long. The show is slated for a 2025 launch, and Studio A-Cat will be handling the ambitious adaptation.

THE BEGINNING AFTER THE END IS A WEBTOON HIT

If you are not familiar with The Beginning After the End, the series got its start in January 2017. Created by TurtleMe and Fuyuki23, the fantasy webtoon has become a breakout hit in the United States. Published by Tapas, the webtoon was created with an American audience in mind. With 11 volumes to its name, The Beginning After the End is one of the top-read webtoons by Western readers, and its success in the United States has sparked a global push.

If you are not familiar with the webtoon, the series is an isekai title with ties to fantasy. It begins with an introduction to King Grey, a powerful king who is known for his strength, honor, and power. However, his life is far from ideal. Plagued by loneliness, King Grey is a hollow man, but his future is changed when his sudden death bring him into a new world filled with magic. Reincarnated as Arthur Leywin, our hero navigates a new life while avoiding the mistakes of his past. But as Arthur grows older, he learns a secret plot in this world is threatening the peace he has worked for.

Adorned with lovely colors and character designs, The Beginning After the End is a top-tier isekai series. Its plot has been begging for an anime for ages, so fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Keitaro Motonaga will direct the series while Takamitsu Kono heads up the scripts. And of course, Crunchyroll has licensed the anime for its millions of users.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WEBTOON AND ANIME MEET?

With this new project in the works, the webtoon industry is eating well overseas. A number of anime titles have risen up from webtoons, and a number of them have gone on to become hits. Years ago, titles like Noblesse and The God of High School led the charge at Crunchyroll to mixed reviews. Now, the lane is becoming more popular than ever, and we have series like Solo Leveling to thank.

From Tower of God to True Beauty and Lookism, a number of top-notch webtoons have been adapted for the screen The anime industry appears to be doubling down on the investment, and of course, webtoon titles are familiar with the adaptation process. For years, South Korea has looked to webtoons when drafting drama pitches. The Uncanny Encounter, Hellbound, Vigilante, and A Good Day to Be a Dog mark just a few of these adaptations. So just like manga before it, webtoons and web novels are becoming a go-to place for TV pitches.

What do you think about this latest anime order? Will you be watching The Beginning After the End?


