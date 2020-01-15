New Avatar: The Last Airbender Gear Includes Scrunchies, Caps, Shirts, and More

BoxLunch recently launched a wave of new exclusive merch inspired by the classic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it includes everything from scrunchies to blankets. We’re particularly fond of the scrunchy set, which features one solid velvet scrunchy and two satin styles with chibi patterns of characters from the show. The description that really says it all:

“Aang might not have any hair, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help you with yours!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Truer words have never been spoken. And when you’re really having a bad hair day, there’s this fuzzy Appa cap. Beyond that you’ll find an Air Nomad cardholder and duffel bag, a collection of new shirts, a fleece throw, and more. You can shop it all here – just make sure to use the code BLGIFTS at checkout to get 25% off.

On a related note, the iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender and the follow-up series The Legend of Korra got complete series Blu-ray sets in 2018 and 2016 respectively. Back in October, they were released as part of a single set that you can grab right here on Amazon for only $59.99 (40% off). Not bad for a 17-disc set that clocks in at 2672 minutes. The Avatar set is available individually for $26.28 (42% off) and the Korra set is available for $32.99.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.