New ‘Blue Exorcist’ Game Announced

A new Blue Exorcist video game was announced at Jump Festa 2019!

Though details on the new smartphone game, titled Ao no Exorcist: Damned Chord, are sparse, it’s reportedly going to be a free-to-play game with character designs and plot from franchise creator Kazue Kato. (Ao no Exorcist being the Japanese name for Blue Exorcist, it’s likely to be something like Blue Exorcist: Damned Chord should it come west.) There will also be in-app purchases, though it’s unclear what that looks like at this moment.

A brief teaser trailer for the game appears to show some gameplay in the background of one section in addition to animated, talking heads-style cutscenes. Folks familiar with other Japanese mobile games like, for example, Fate/Grand Order will likely find it to be very similar looking. You can check out the teaser trailer below:

In addition to the teaser trailer, the smartphone game’s official Twitter account also released a key visual that seems to indicate there will be at least a couple new characters and a new storyline. You can check out the key visual below:

If you’re not familiar, Blue Exorcist by Kazue Katou debuted under Jump SQ in April 2009. The series follows a boy named Rin Okumura and his twin brother Yukio. The pair live normal lives before they learn they are the sons of Satan, and Rin was the one to inherit his father’s power. When the devil comes to take his children back, Rin starts attending True Cross Academy to become an exorcist, and he finds himself learning under Yukio’s expert hand. The first season of an anime adaptation ran from 2012 through 2013, and a second season, called Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, concluded in 2017.

