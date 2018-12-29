New ‘Cells at Work!’ Special Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

The special episode of Cells at Work! is now streaming on Crunchyroll!

It was revealed earlier this year that the anime adaptation of Akane Shimizu’s Cells at Work! would receive a special 14th episode that would air on December 26th. It is currently available on the streaming service for paid users, and will be available to free users starting January 2, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the episode, which is titled “The Common Cold”:

“Tired of repeating the same task (cell division) day after day, the Normal Cell laments while working his boring job, when a mysterious cell wearing a charming hat suddenly appears in front of him. This cell proceeds to invite the Normal Cell to spread mischief and play pranks on the White Blood Cells (Neutrophils) and Killer T Cells. Though the Normal Cell enjoys being able to blow off some steam from his day to day life, who is this charming hat wearing cell?”

Rather than deal with the happenings of anything else from the series, it sounds like this with be something of a self-contained adventure focusing on newly personalized cells rather than those featured previously. (Not that they won’t show up as supporting characters, mind you.)

For those not familiar, Cells at Work! was first created by Akane Shimizu for Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2017. The series has already gained much notoriety in such a short time for its anthropomorphic take on the human body and its inner workings. The anime adaptation of the series was produced by David Production and ran for 13 — now 14 with the special — episodes.

Have you watched the episode yet, or do you plan to? Let us know in the comments!