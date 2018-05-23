The Internet Reacts To ‘Dragon Ball’s New Anime Announcement

Today has been a long one for Dragon Ball fans. A startling leak revealed Toei Animation’s plans for a new Dragon Ball anime, and the project is one nobody saw coming. According to reports, it looks like a super-short Dragon Ball Heroes project is being developed, and the update got fans around the world buzzing.

No, really — just take a look on social media for the Dragon Ball hashtag and prepare to be inundated by memes, emojis, and some rather NSFW language.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you aren’t aware, a bit of backstory will be needed to catch you up. Today, a vetted source tipped fans off to the new Dragon Ball anime. Yonkou Productions confirmed Dragon Ball Heroes will be getting a PR anime which are one-off projects meant to promote video games and more. The anime, which is slated to be pre-screened this July, will cover two story arcs from the popular game.

Of course, there are those fans happy to see new Dragon Ball content coming. The anime order is different from the franchise’s recent creations. Earlier this year, Toei saw Dragon Ball Super‘s 100+ episode run come to an end, and a feature film for that series is coming in December. A video game tie-in is not something Dragon Ball is known to explore, so this special anime project will be curious to see.

Still, other fans aren’t as pleased about the creation. Some are wondering why Toei and Bandai Namco would even bother with Dragon Ball Heroes when it could focus on a new, longterm anime instead. While the video game is popular, it is not well-known in the west, and its non-canon arcs have drawn comparison to those seen in Dragon Ball GT. However, there must be something behind the deal that has pique Toei’s interest, so audiences will have to wait and see what that is down the line.

How do you feel about this anime order? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

DBReduxTDC

The amount of salt I’ve seen in the 10 minutes I’ve been awake over a Heroes anime announcement is hilarious. The game content drives a ton of sales for the franchise. If it’s not your thing, fine. But you really can’t let the people who want it have their nice thing…? — Let’s Go! TheDevilsCorpse (@DBReduxTDC) May 17, 2018

RosauraGerissen

Why is a DBH anime such a big deal? We just finished a DB toy show like 2 months ago :^) — Risu (@RosauraGerissen) May 17, 2018

Emjay_43

SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES GETTING AN ANIME, IDEK HOW TO FEEL RN ????? pic.twitter.com/xMzikHzNne — emjay ??‍♂️ (@Emjay_43) May 17, 2018

KenXyro

Best thing about Dragon Ball Heroes anime is that we’re going to see Super Saiyan 4 again!! pic.twitter.com/V7LdS4DOxl — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) May 17, 2018

ForneverWorld

This Aint From The New Anime BUUUUUT DAMN Dragon Ball Heroes Is Gonna Be LIT ASF!!!! Hopefully They Localize The Card Game Finally!!! pic.twitter.com/NtuOqtQuwQ — Fornever (@ForneverWorld) May 17, 2018

RW_Mckissack

Dragon Ball Heroes is a arcade game in Japan filled with a bunch of crazy alternate timelines, and I never thought it would become an anime. This show is going to be insane! pic.twitter.com/tWzqpsxbMY — Robbie (@RW_Mckissack) May 17, 2018

Tyzano

The melt downs that kids are going to have when this happens in Dragon Ball Heroes. Those “GT aint canon/is bad” kids are going to cry about it for days. pic.twitter.com/maMAarCxbh — Tyzano (Red Eyes Black Dragon Energy) (@Tyzano) May 17, 2018

SavinTheBees 8

NayrmanBSC

I’m totally fine with Dragon Ball Heroes getting an anime if it means we get SSJ4 back. — Ryan Malis (@NayrmanBSC) May 17, 2018

BaderKQ