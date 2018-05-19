Will The New ‘Dragon Ball’ Series Introduce Golden Cooler?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is one of the most popular card games in Japan right now since it practices a healthy amount of wish-fulfillment and fan service as it introduces plenty of non-canon, yet major additions to the franchise.

Now that the game is going to get new life as an anime series, fans are also wondering if the short series will also feature Golden Cooler, who was just revealed for the game itself.

So… many… Dragon Ball ads. pic.twitter.com/hY9z6YTWtl — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) May 17, 2018

Like many of the other forms introduced into the game such as Super Saiyan 3 Trunks, Super Saiyan 3 Bardock, and even Super Saiyan 3 Broly, Golden Cooler is a form fans have never seen before. Like his brother, Cooler takes on a golden version of his final form in order to gather a great amount of strength.

Although Cooler has been full silver in the series as Meta-Cooler, this golden form would be great to see in the anime given how important Cooler is to the material the new series will cover as he was introduced in Universal Mission #2, in which players had to save a trapped Future Trunks within the mysterious Prison Planet. It would also give the character itself more of a grand stage considering how much of a fan favorite Cooler is.

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics, the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.