Yes, There’s A New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sub Episode Tonight

After a sporadic last episode airing schedule, Dragon Ball Super has finally settled into the final two weeks of the series as the show prepares to end. The series was off for a week due to special programming on Fuji TV, and now the series is officially back before the series ends sooner rather than later.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 is airing March 18 in Japan, and tonight at 7:15 PM CST on Crunchyroll, FunimationNow, and VRV streaming services. Though schedules will need to adjust for Daylight Savings and the episode may not air until the 8:00 block in some regions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super will unfortunately end after episode 131, and the release schedule of its final episodes is as follows:

March 18: Episode 130

March 25: Episode 131

Fans have been especially anxious to see Episode 130 of the series as Goku officially unlocked his fully-powered Ultra Instinct state in the fight against Jiren last episode and fans are excited to just see the results of this transformation. Although fans do not want to see the series end, they’re pulled back by the promise of a huge episode.

Episode 130 is titled “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump preview of the episode teased its biggest battle yet, “Amidst the greatest clash in history, he finally arrives at the secret. Goku has led the Universe 7 team and survived the “Tournament of Power”!! At last he faces the final supreme clash!!”

The English language broadcast is airing as scheduled as well with Episode 55 of the series tonight, which is especially great as the English dub makes it way through the fan-favorite Future Trunks arc.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!