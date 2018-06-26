New ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Funko Pops Are Ready For Battle

Funko is adding to their formidable Dragon Ball Z lineup with a new wave of Pop figures that includes Tien and Chiaotzu, Gohan in his training outfit, Master Roshi wielding his staff, and Bulma!

You can pre-order all of the new, standard Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for August. DBZ Funko Pops tend to sell out quickly, even in pre-order, so secure these for your collection while you have the opportunity. We suspect that Gohan and the Tien and Chiaotzu pack will be the first to go. You should also keep a lookout at FYE in the July / August timeframe, because they’ll be getting the exclusive on the peace sign version of Master Roshi.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Pop figure to arrive in July. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

Finally, if you missed the BoxLunch exclusive Dragon Ball Z Goten and Trunks Fusion Dance Funko Pop 2-Pack when it sold out shortly after its debut, you have a another chance to grab one. The set is back in stock and available to order right here for $29.90 while supplies last. This could be your last chance to get it at the regular price, so don’t miss out on it this time around.

In other Dragon Ball Z news, three remastered Dragon Ball Z movies are about to hit theaters! Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan will make its debut in the US on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 17. This will be followed by a “Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Double Feature,” with two movies: Dragon Ball Z: Bardock — The Father of Goku and Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, scheduled to hit theaters November 3 and 5.

Tickets will go on sale beginning June 27, and you can find out more about the screenings here. The description reads:

“Don’t miss these two special theatrical events featuring the fully remastered English dubs of three Saiyan classics. Kicking off in September don’t miss Broly – a powerful Saiyan warrior with an unspeakable evil streak – has Goku, Vegeta, and friends squarely in his sights! In November the throwback continues with Bardock The Father of Goku and Fusion Reborn.”

“In addition to the features, audiences will view exclusive content and receive an exclusive trading card (while supplies last, quantities are limited)!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.