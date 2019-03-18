New ‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Trailer Released

The new, upcoming anime adaptation of the classic Fruits Basket manga is nearly here. While it’s set to begin airing in April, the series has been dropping new information about casting, key visuals, and promotional videos for some months now, and a new trailer released this morning reveals even more of the new show without spoiling anything.

The new trailer, which you can check out below, shows off the Sohma family and their interaction with protagonist Tohru Honda. While it doesn’t explicitly show the series’ trademark transformation, it does tease one very specific one that we won’t spoil here. For the most part, it simply shows off the new Japanese voice cast, though there are English subtitles.

As previously hinted, the Japanese voice cast for the series is completely new. It includes Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, Satomi Satou as Saki Hanajima, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Sohma, Megumi Han as Momiji Sohma, Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Sohma, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hatori Sohma, Takahiro Sakurai as Ayame Sohma, and Maaya Sakamoto as Akito Sohma.

The English dub cast for the series, on the other hand, will see several actors from the original series return, including Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda, Eric Vale as Yuki Sohma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Sohma, John Burgmeier as Shigure Sohma, and Justin Cook as Hatsuharu Sohma. New additions include Tia Ballard as Kagura Sohma, Mikaela Krantz as Momiji Sohma, Elizabeth Maxwell as Arisa Uotani, and Jad Saxton as Saki Hanajima.

The new series was first announced in November of last year, and it’s notable because it will reportedly adapt the entire manga. Funimation will be screening the first two episodes of the Fruits Basket reboot in theaters in March. The English dub is set to screen on March 26th while March 27th will see the subtitled version screened. The series is set to begin in early April, but it’s still unclear exactly when the English dub will debut on the Funimation streaming service.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.