New Green Lantern Show First Look Teases Big Sailor Moon Influences

Green Lantern is getting a new anime inspired series in the same universe as the massively successful My Adventures with Superman universe, and the first look at its main hero is teasing some big Sailor Moon influences. My Adventures with Superman is currently working its way through its third season, and the latest episode actually revealed the first look at a major player coming to its wider universe. Jessica Cruz (voiced by Auli’l Cravalho) will be starring in her own series next, titled My Adventures with Green Lantern, in the near future.

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This new take on Jessica Cruz seemed to be already much different from the way the character has been handled in the original DC Comics releases thus far, but it seems like that was only the beginning. Nexus Point News has spotted the first look at Jessica Cruz’s Green Lantern while in attendance at Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026, and it teases even further differences from that origin with a full anime style take reminiscent of Usagi Tsukino’s Sailor Moon transformation.

Jessica Cruz Green Lantern Teases Sailor Moon Influence

First look at the DC Animation slate.



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My Adventures with Green Lantern is a part of DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation’s slate that they will be showcasing more of during Annecy International Animation Film Festival this month, so it won’t be too much longer before we get to see much more of the coming series in action. The design for Cruz, much like Clark Kent in My Adventures with Superman, seems to be further distanced from the comics than fans expected. This is especially true with the tiara like Green Lantern insignia that’s going to be on her forehead when using the power.

My Adventures with Green Lantern executive producer Jake Wyatt previously teased the show’s anime influences, but didn’t confirm what the show would be inspired by, “Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there’s a lot of anime influence. Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block.” But fans had assumed he had meant it was going to be more in the vein of Sailor Moon, which also makes the second part of the tease clear, “It’ll be really clear once we start dropping promos what part of the Toonami block inspired our Green Lantern show. We’re not subtle, people.”

When Does My Adventures with Green Lantern Come Out?

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My Adventures with Superman showrunner Brendan Clougher did give ComicBook an update on My Adventures with Green Lantern‘s progress as well earlier this month, “Chugging along.” Clougher stated. “We’re shipping episodes, and we’re having a good time. We sure are making it!” While playing coy with the status of the series, it was teased there could be even more DC heroes in the universe someday.

My Adventures with Green Lantern has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time, but it will feature My Adventures with Superman producer Jake Wyatt as executive producer and Stephanie Gonzaga as co-producer. Auli’l Cravalho will be leading the new series after making her cameo debut in My Adventures with Superman Season 3, so we’ll see much more of the franchise soon enough.

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HT – Nexus Point News