New ‘Haikyu’ Anime Releases First Teaser

In addition to the announcement that a new Haikyu anime series was on the horizon, the first teaser for said series was also released.

You can check out the teaser in full below:

The teaser is relatively basic, though it does appear that the announcement is teasing that the club is heading to some kind of national tournament. A few scenes of shoes on gym floors, character faces, volleyball nets, and uniforms can be seen, but none of it appears to be particularly important or connected together.

The announcement of the new anime series was made at a Jump Festa 2019 event this weekend in Japan. The teaser is part and parcel of the announcement. There is currently no release date associated with the new anime series beyond a September 22, 2019 kick-off event. It’s also unclear whether this will be something new or a continuation of the previous anime series, which had three seasons and hasn’t aired since 2016 despite films being released since then.

For those unfamiliar with Haikyu!!, the series from Haruichi Furudate debuted in February 2012 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and Production I.G. has so far produced three seasons of an anime adaptation. The sports manga and anime focus on a high school volleyball club at Karasuno High. Shoyo Hinata acts as its lead, highlighting the short boy’s ambitions to become a “Little Giant” on the court. His rivalry with prodigal setter Tobio Kageyama throws him off guard when they wind up on the same high school team. However, as the boys find out, they are each others’ secret weapon when they hit the court.

