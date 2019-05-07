New Hunter X Hunter Shirts Arriving May 2019

Hunter X Hunter is a Shonen Jump series that introduces the idea of “hunters”, a class of bounty hunters and explorers who are given preference in the world at large. Obviously, with such a high profile series, merchandise is always coming down the pike and the series will help you style and profile with these new shirts arriving this month!

Gon, the main protagonist of the series, is joined by an unlikely group of companions as he enters the world of hunters in order to find his lost father. Along the way, he encounters friends and enemies who are all trying to become hunters to achieve their independent goals that only the hunter license can grant them.

The shirts themselves feature profiles of Gon and Killua’s hair, a close-up of one of Hisoka’s deadly playing cards along with one of the cards highlighting a sinister arachnid, and a profile of the blond haired protagonist Kurapika from the shoulders up. Hunter X Hunter is a series that is currently on hiatus with its manga run so fans are eager to get as much merchandise as they can get their hands on, with these shirts hoping to fit the bill.

Hunter X Hunter has gained steam in terms of popularity over the years, becoming more well known in the states and managing to stay lock and step with some its Shonen Jump brothers such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Bleach to name a few. While the series initially doesn’t fall into the mold of your standard “fighting animes”, it finds it’s “Shonen legs” and begins throwing the protagonists into more tournaments than you can shake a stick at.

New Hunter x Hunter shirts by @UNIQLO_JP coming in May 2019. pic.twitter.com/W46zMImpdG — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) April 22, 2019

These stylish wares will be made by Uniqlo, a casual wear designer, manufacturer, and retailer operating out of Japan but also distributing in countries around the world. Worrying that these shirts may be out of your price range? Worry no more because these beauties only cost around 900 yen a piece, or roughly $9 USD. Uniqlo also has a wardrobe for sale that features popular characters from Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Disney with a focus on Mickey Mouse and Friends.

Hunter X Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Will you be picking up these shirts? Are you a fan of Hunter X Hunter? Let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to discuss all things comics and anime.

