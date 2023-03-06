Erased Creator to Launch New Manga Soon

It seems the anime industry is about to welcome back one of its top creators. Kei Sanbe, the artist behind Erased, has kept busy since the hit manga ended. Now, a new report has confirmed the manga creator is releasing a new series that fans will hopefully be able to read online before long.

According to Square Enix, Sanbe's new manga will be titled Otogi no Hako no Reta, and it will release its first chapter this month. Big Gangan is set to premiere the long-awaited title on March 25th in Japan. At this time, no word has been given on whether Sanbe's manga will be available online outside of Japan.

Of course, there are other works from Sanbe you can read online. The artist's most famous work is Erased without a doubt, and you can read the manga with help from Yen Press. All eight volumes of the manga are available in English, and digital volumes are available for those who read manga online. At this time, no free manga service carries Erased such as the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus.

If you want to know more about Erased, the synopsis of its manga and anime can be read here: "Twenty-nine-year-old Satoru Fujinuma is floundering through life. Amid his daily drudgery, he finds himself in the grip of an incredible, inexplicable, and uncontrollable phenomenon that rewinds time, a condition that seems to only make his drab life worse. But then, one day, everything changes. A terrible incident forever changes Satoru's life as he knows it...and with it, comes a "Revival" that sends Satoru eighteen years into the past!

In the body of his boyhood self, Satoru encounters sights he never imagined he would see again--the smile of his mother, alive and well, his old friends, and Kayo Hinazuki, the girl who was kidnapped and murdered when he was a boy the first time around. To return to the present and prevent the tragedy that brought him back to his childhood in the first place, Satoru begins plotting a way to change Hinazuki's fate...But up against the clock and a faceless evil, does eleven-year-old Satoru even stand a chance?"

