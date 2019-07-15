New My Hero Academia Spin-Off Confirms Latest Details

My Hero Academia has come up with several spin-off series since its creation, and the superhero universe has plenty more to explore. Thanks to some all-star creators, guys like Izuku Midoriya have been explored in aside series along new heroes such as Koichi, and it seems the tradition will be carry on shortly.

After all, reports have confirmed My Hero Academia is getting a new spin-off series, and it will focus on some special fan-favorites.

Recently, Shueisha made the big announcement about My Hero Academia. The franchise will get a spin-off manga similar in style to My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. This new series will be titled Team Up Missions, and it plans to follow a mix of heroes as they team up on missions together.

There is going to be an official Boku No Hero Academia spin-off manga (similar to Vigilantes) that will be serialized in Saikyo Jump magazines called “Team Up Missions” by Akiyama-Sensei! The manga will feature new stories with characters going on missions together! I’M SO HYPED! pic.twitter.com/ynQybdx2WG — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 13, 2019

Of course, this series will be able to pair heroes together who fans rarely see interact in the main series. Izuku doesn’t get the chance to team up with heroes like Aoyama for instance, but this upcoming spin-off will give the two a chance to mingle.

The series will be helmed by Yoko Akiyama, the creator of Saguri-chan Tankentai. Currently, Shueisha plans to put out the first installment of Team Up Mission in late July. The exact date will be July 25 as Team Up Mission will be housed in JUMP GIGA 2019’s second summer volume. The spin-off will continue in August with the September issue of Saikyo Jump.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.