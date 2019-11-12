New Pokemon Anime Clip Has Fans Worried For Pikachu

In a matter of days, the Pokemon franchise will undergo a big change. Not only will the series welcome the latest game Pokemon Sword and Shield, but it will be getting a new anime to boot. The series plans to update the show for audiences new and old, but fans are holding their breath thanks to its premiere.

After all, a new promo has gone live for the movie, and it has fans downright worried about Pikachu. The new show promises its premiere will explore Pikachu’s past, and it seems the origin story will be a bit sad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Pokemon: The Series put out a new promo for its premiere. The episode, which goes live on November 17, will retell the anime’s journey up until now through the eyes of Pikachu. Long before the creature met Ash Ketchum, Pikachu was a simple Pichu looking to find his place in the world, but he started off alone.

As you can see above, the new promo shows Pichu on his own in the vast region of Kanto. He sees all sorts of Pokemon coming together in herds, but there are no creatures like him out in the woods. However, things change when a Kangaskhan picks up the Pichu. The pocket monster is adopted into its family and sleeps soundly with its new caretaker, but the promo ends on a sober note.

In the clip’s final moments, fans can see Pikachu standing on a ridge with a blank expression. It turns to a sad one with a frown before long, leaving fans to worry about the Kangaskhan and its safety. If Pichu’s adoptive parent was captured by a trainer or Team Rocket, it would explain why Pikachu was so unwilling to bond with Ash all those years ago. And if Pichu sheds a single tear in this premiere, fans are going to start bawling alongside the Pokemon.

Will you be checking in on this new Pokemon anime…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”