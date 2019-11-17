New Pokemon Anime Shares Gorgeous First Opening

When it comes to Pokemon, fans are always ready for the next best thing. This week, the franchise gave fans its latest innovation thanks to Pokemon Sword and Shield, but the games did not debut alone. As always, the release was paired with an anime, and the show’s first opening has made its debut.

As you can see above, the video was shared online shortly after Pokemon: The Series went live in Japan. The episode released today to usher in a new era of Pokemon television, and fans knew they were in for something special by the opening alone.

The clip begins with a nod to the games as the sound of a Gameboy turning on can be heard. As it continues, fans are introduced to Ash as well as three other characters. Gou shows up with his Scorbunny, and the group all work together with their Pokemon.

Of course, Pikachu is seen front and center, but the pocket monster is joined by others. For instance, Yamper and Scorbunny can be found in just about any scene. The video sees Pikachu work with Gou’s Scorbunny to take on a Tyranitar, and that is not all. The boys come face to face with Team Rocket to boot, and the gang looks as sassy as ever.

By the clip’s end, fans are left wondering how Ash and Gou are going to continue their trip around the Pokemon Universe. While this new show will focus on the Galar region, the anime did confirm it will visit all of the regions introduced to date. With so many places to go, Ash and Gou are about to rack up some frequent flyer miles, and fans could not be happier about it.

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”