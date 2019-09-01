New Pokemon Anime Shares Title, First Details

Pokemon is having one of its biggest years ever, and the franchise has no plans to slow down. On the heels of its live-action debut, Pokemon is set to introduce a new generation with its Sword and Shield video games, but that is not all. The anime is moving full-speed ahead with its Alolan League arc, and it turns out a new anime is on the way that will shake up everything audiences know about the show.

Earlier today, fans were let in on the big anime secret when The Pokemon Company shared a teaser for its next venture. The franchise is slated to debut a new anime called simply Pokemon soon, and a few key details have been shared about the project.

First of all, the biggest update has to do with the collection of Pokemon fans will find in this anime. Unlike other title, this anime will not be restricted to a single region; Instead, regions from Kanto to Johto and Galar will be seen. This means Pokemon from all of these regions could appear in the anime which widens the anime’s catalog like never before.

A press release shared after the teaser’s debut confirmed as much to fans.

“The new “Pocket Monsters” series that was announced today will of course be set in the Galar region from the video games “Pocket Monsters Sword/Shield”, which will be released November 15th, but also in all the other regions that have appeared in the video games so far, including the Kanto region from the original “Red/Green” games and the Jouto region from the sequels “Gold/Silver”,” the blurb reads.

Clearly, the Pokemon anime is ready to try something new, and it will do so soon. At this point, fans are not sure how this upcoming anime will tie into the on-going Pokemon TV series or if it may be a reboot. Netizens will get a more extensive update on the anime come September 29, so long-time fans will want to mark the date on their calendars.

