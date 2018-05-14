New ‘Psycho-Pass’ Trilogy Confirms Release Window

Psycho-Pass is one of the most popular science fiction anime series, but has since been relegated to a large cult following after the anime series ended in 2013. There was even a brief revival film in 2015, but the series had been dormant until now.

Luckily the series is planning to release a new film trilogy. But unluckily, fans did not know when to expect them. Fortunately, the series has revealed it is planning to release the film trilogy starting in January 2019.

The new Psycho-Pass film trilogy was announced earlier this year and subtitled as Sinners of the System and will feature five characters throughout. The first film is Case 1: Crime and Punishment, and will have Mika Shimotsuki and Nobuchika Ginoza in the lead roles.

The second film, Case 2: First Guardian, will feature Teppei Sugo and Tomonori Masaoka as the lead characters, and the third film, Case 3: Beyond the Vengeance, will focus on Shinya Kogami.

Not much is known about the film trilogy beyond the release window of the first film, but most are expecting the entire trilogy to be completed by 2020. Fans of the original series should be relieved to hear that original series director Naoyoshi Shiotani is returning to direct the new film trilogy as well, though there has yet to be confirmation as to the rest of the trilogy’s staff or voice cast.

The film trilogy was first announced with a slick teaser trailer featuring many characters in battle, but no new footage has been revealed for the project either. Given the confirmed January 2019 release, expect more to be revealed close to the end of year as well.

If you are not familiar with Psycho-Pass, you have plenty to time to acquaint yourself with the franchise. It made its debut in 2012 as an anime before a sequel premiered in 2014. Psycho-Passhas one film under its belt already, and the franchise recently made a comeback in video game form with Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness.

The series itself is a cyberpunk one with mystery origins. Psycho-Pass is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes.