‘Steins;Gate’ Director Announces New Time-Travel Anime

Fans of time-travelling narratives in anime have plenty to look forward this year with not only a new Steins;Gate series coming in Spring, but the director of the original anime series is also working on a brand new project with the also prolific character designer behind Serial Experiments Lain.

This impressive collaboration is coming together in the form of RErideD: Tokigoe no Derrida (or RErideD: Derrida, who leaps through time), an anime produced by Kadokawa and Geek Toys premiering later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced last year as “Project D,” Kadokawa’s RErideD: Tokigoe no Derrida will be produced by Geek Toys and directed by Steins;Gate director Tatsuya Sato. Serial Experiment Lain‘s Yoshitoshi ABe will be handling the character designs, Kenji Konuta (Library War) will compose the series, Koji Watanabe (Blue Gender) handling animation character design, Maiko Iuchi (A Certain Scientific Railgun) will compose the music, and Yukio Nagasaki (Land of the Lustrous) will serve as sound director.

The voice cast currently includes Kensho Ono as Derrida Yvain, Himeka Akaneya as Yuri Dietrich, and M.A.O. as Mage Bilstein. The anime’s official website describes the series as such:

“The year is 2050. A young engineer named Derrida Yvain became famous thanks to his contribution to the development of the “Autonomous Machine DZ” at Rebuild, the manufacturing company founded by his father. One day, Derrida and his colleague Nathan discover a flaw in the DZs and try to warn their boss, but are ignored. Although Derrida and Nathan are aware of the danger, they reluctantly decide to put off taking any measures, and instead go to Nathan’s daughter Mage’s birthday party. The next day, after enjoying a peaceful day, Derrida and Nathan are suddenly attacked by unknown forces. At the end of the escape, Derrida falls into a cold sleep machine and 10 years later, he wakes up to a devastated world in the middle of a war. While Derrida is attacked by a group of out of control DZs, he almost gives up, but he recall’s Nathan’s last words.

‘Take care of Mage.’

Despite the harsh fate that has fallen upon him, Derrida sets off to seek Mage.”

If you are unfamiliar with Takuya Sato’s previous work, Steins;Gate, then here’s a brief rundown of the beloved series. The anime follows a so-called ‘mad scientist’ named Rintaro Okabe who runs a laboratory in Tokyo. The man’s life turns upside down after he stumbles across the dead body of a well-known scientist named Kurisu Makise. He texts a colleague about the incident only to discover that his message reached his friend before the murder was actually committed. It turns out that Okabe’s phone is part of an experimental time-traveling project that actually worked, giving him the ability to send text messages through time.



via Comic-Natalie