Nickelodeon Cancels One of Its Biggest NickToons

Like Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon has created its fair share of original animated series that remain fan-favorites to this day. Shows like Rugrats, Doug, Ren & Stimpy, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more have helped the cable network remain a heavy hitter on the small screen. Unfortunately, one of the biggest and longest-running NickToons this side of Bikini Bottom has come to an end, thanks to commentary revealed from the animated show’s writer. While Nickelodeon itself has yet to confirm this testimony, it appears as though the cable network has gotten a little less “loud” if the staff writer’s report is true.

In a shocking update, The Loud House has seemingly been canceled by Nickelodeon behind the scenes, according to writer Kevin Sullivan. Taking to social media, Sullivan discussed his departure from Nickelodeon, while also stating that the long-running series has ended following its ninth season. “After twenty-two and a half years, yesterday was my last day at Nickelodeon. From Fatherhood, to The X’s, to The Fairly Oddparents, Danny Phantom, and TUFF Puppy, to The Loud House… I’ve had the most amazing, unexpected, and unpredictable career, and I couldn’t be more grateful or proud. I certainly hope it’s not over yet, either. I know the state of animation is dire at the moment, but I’ve still got fart jokes to write! I left because The Loud House ended, and there was no other show for me to jump onto. Animation is definitely struggling right now.”

The Loud House’s Shakey Future

While The Loud House might indeed be canceled, that doesn’t mean the series will stop airing new episodes. This month is set to release several new episodes as a part of its ninth season, with one installment airing today. The four episodes are all somewhat love-themed to help celebrate Valentine’s Day, with the remaining titles for the stories being “My Phony Valentine/Man of my Schemes,” “Bean Dreams,” and “Living The Dream Boat.”

Ironically, despite the reported cancellation, The Loud House is still available to stream in its entirety on Paramount+. The eighth season will arrive on the streaming service on March 11th, joining The Loud House Collection, which already houses hundreds of episodes alongside the many movies that have been created in its history. The NickToon even received its own live-action adaptation via The Really Loud House, which ran for two seasons and came to an end in 2024.

The Loud House’s story focuses on Lincoln Loud and his extensive family, who all live under the same roof. Hilariously, Lincoln’s ten sisters all have names that start with the letter “L,” as they all shared some hilarious adventures. Even though The Loud House might be finished, this doesn’t mean that every NickToon is doing the same. SpongeBob SquarePants remains a juggernaut for the network, still airing new episodes and routinely hitting the silver screen with movies. Even if The Loud House does end, its impact on the animation world won’t soon be forgotten.

