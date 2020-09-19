Nickelodeon Aired Way More Anime Than You Probably Remember

✖

Nickelodeon has been in the cable television game for decades, having actually aired a number of anime series in the early 1980s, which has recently been unearthed to share with fans of the medium to this day! While many fans of the channel will still debate to this day whether the popular animated series of Avatar The Last Airbender and its sequel, The Legend of Korra, are considered to be anime, it's clear that Nickelodeon was in the anime game long before the arrival of Aang, Korra, and the world of bending that has become a fan favorite.

Nickelodeon started officially in 1979, showing just how long the cable network has been around for since its inception. The anime series that were originally introduced as a part of Nickelodeon's roster were Grimm's Fairy Tale Classics, The Adventures of the Little Prince, Maple Town, Belle and Sebastian, and the Mysterious Cities of Gold to name a few! Though these series weren't produced by Nickelodeon itself, they did become a part of the orange themed network and their bid to become the leaders in the world of animated series. Though the channel doesn't seem to have plans for bringing any new anime to its roster, having focused far more on live action and original animated series!

Nickelodeon throughout the years has had some truly classic series, animated or otherwise, bringing to life the likes of the Adventures of Pete and Pete, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and Salute Your Shorts to name a few. In the world of animation, the channel was responsible for the likes of Rocko's Modern Life, Spongebob Squarepants, Rugrats, and almost too many other originals to count! In recent years, Nickelodeon has actually partnered with Netflix to produce original animated movies for the likes of Invader Zim and Rocko's Modern Life!

Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra recently hit Netflix themselves, causing a resurgence of love for both series, as the streaming service is also promising a live action adaptation that will translate the adventures of Aang and his gang of bender friends that are attempting to stop the campaign of the Fire Nation from taking over the world.

