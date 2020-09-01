Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Debunk Fourth Season Rumor

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on the minds of many these days thanks to its recent move to Netflix. The show is on one of the biggest platforms there is, and Avatar has kept consistent traffic coming to Netflix. Of course, this renewed interest prompted some fans to dig up old talk about a fourth season, but the show's original creators say there was never any discussion of altering Avatar's three-season structure.

The information comes from Byran Konietzko and Michael DiMartino. The pair were interviewed by Polygon recently, and it was there they discussed the season four rumors from last year. The pair bluntly debunked such chatter by saying there was never going to be an Avatar season four from them or Nickelodeon.

"There was never going to be a season 4, not from us and not from Nickelodeon. Mike and I planned ATLA to be a three-season arc as far back as our initial pitch in 2002, and in 2008 we finished the story we set out to tell," Konietzko said.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Chiming in, DiMartino said the only reason Avatar saw its story expand after season three was because of a Dark Horse pitch. The publisher wanted to do new stories as graphic novels, and the pitch felt right to the two creators. "We finished the show exactly as we had intended. We hadn’t considered continuing Aang’s story until Dark Horse Comics approached us with the idea of returning to ATLA in graphic novel form. And at that point we worked with writer Gene Luen Yang to expand the story beyond the animated series," he said.

Of course, this reveal does conflict with some info shared by Aaron Ehasz, a head writer on Avatar. The scribe said he came up with several stories for a fourth season after being asked to imagine what one might look like.

"The story I wanted to tell with Aang was about him struggling with taking some of that inside and probably a considerable amount of anger and guilt and big feelings. By the way, guess who would be the best person to have a mini vacation with? It’s Zuko! Someone who’s processed a lot of anger on his own," Ehasz told Den of Geek.

Now, it seems all talk of a fourth season has shuttered. The only new projects Avatar has in store are novels and a live-action adaptation from Netflix. But after DiMartino and Konietzko publicly exited the show on bad terms, fans have been worried about the Netflix original series.

Do you think Avatar: The Last Airbender needs a fourth season? Or do the graphic novels cover everything perfectly fine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.