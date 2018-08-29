Nickelodeon to Stream Classic ’90s Series on VRV Streaming Channel

Nickelodeon has dozens of classic series to its name, and fans will be able to watch tons of them online soon. The network will be teaming up with VRV, a favorite streaming service, to launch a specific channel that can fulfill all of your nostalgic needs.

Starting today, NickSplat is available via VRV and will stream several beloved shows from Nickelodeon‘s heyday. All That, Rocko’s Modern Life, Doug, CatDog, Kenan & Kel, Real Monsters, Clarissa Explains It All, and The Wild Thornberrys are just a few titles you can check out.

Still, there are some gaps in coverage that fans will want to note. Invader Zim is notably missing from the channel’s current lineup as well as Hey Arnold. Polygon confirmed those shows will not be available at launch, but more series are expected to launch in the future.

If you want to check out the channel for yourself, fans can access NickSplat for $5.99 a month. The channel is already included in VRV’s premium $9.99 per month bundle which gives streamers access to anime and more. The latter subscription taps into services like Rooster Teeth, Crunchyroll, Geek & Sundry, DramaFever, Nerdist, Funimation, and more.

You can check out the full lineup of NickSplat below. Currently, there are 22 shows available through the exclusive streaming channel: