Nike’s Newest Gear Has ‘Naruto’ Fans Eyeing Kakashi

One of the most brilliant character design choices Masashi Kishimoto made in Naruto was Kakashi Hatake’s mask. Although the answer to what was under it was finally answered years later, the mystery was one of its biggest selling points.

Now fans will be able to get a mask like Kakashi’s themselves, as an upcoming release from Nike has fans doing a double take.

We all dressing like Kakashi for the winter //t.co/Xay6gfL23S — 👹 (@HoodieFern) October 22, 2018

Nike’s helping fans warm up with their latest line of masks that fully cover the ears, nose, mouth, and neck while providing a full range of visibility. The promo shots for the Stike Snood gear has made Naruto fans take notice as each person who wears it bears a striking resemblance to Naruto‘s famous Kakashi.

Kakashi Hatake was one of the more mysterious inclusions in Naruto, as Naruto’s first squad leader eventually revealed more about himself as the series went on. Eventually becoming the Sixth Hokage, it was a much different place than fans had expected the character to go. But the most memorable thing about the character was the mask he wore to cover his face.

It wasn’t until the series was fully over that the series fully revealed Kakashi’s face, and it wasn’t until the anime sequel where it was revealed in the anime proper. Because of this, Kakashi’s always felt cool and now fans can feel just as cool with a mask like his of their own.

If you’re interested in Nike’s new Squad Snood, it’s available at various retailers and runs for a suggested $20 USD. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.