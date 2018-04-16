‘Nisekoi’ Announces Live-Action Adaptation

Nisekoi was one of the most popular romantic comedies running in Weekly Shonen Jump before it came to an end in 2016, and the series has managed to leave such a lasting impression that fans are still clamoring for more of the series in some way.

Luckily, the series is set to get new material in the form of a live-action film coming later this year.

Announced in Issue 20 of Weekly Shonen Jump, the series will be getting a live-action film adaptation with a scheduled release in Japan this December. Although there are no concrete details for the project as of yet, but fans are expecting to see their favorite characters again on screens after such a long time being away.

Although the content of the film is not yet confirmed, fans should expect a pretty close adaptation of the original material as well. Despite its wacky character reactions (with art that helped it become of one the most memorable romantic comedies in recent memory), it is a relatively grounded story even if it has a love rhombus that expands to about five or six characters.

Naoshi Komi’s original manga came to a decisive end, with a time jump depicting older versions of the characters some time in the future, so fans should not expect the film to be some sort of sequel project either. Though it will be fun to get new Nisekoi either way.

For those unfamiliar with Nisekoi (Nisekoi: False Love outside of Japan), the series was originally created by Naoshi Komi. This story follows Raku, the son of a Yakuza leader, and Chitoge, the daughter of a rival gang, who must pretend to date while in public as the result of a secret meeting between their two gangs hoping to end their fighting. But Raku is still intent on learning the secret behind a locket he wears, and a promise he made on the locket to marry a girl he knew during childhood.

The series was first conceived as a one-shot in Shueisha’s Jump NEXT magazine before being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. VIZ Media licensed the series for an English language release in the West, and has since been collected into 25 volumes since its end in 2016. The series was adapted into an anime series by Shaft in 2014, and it’s 20 episode or so run is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.