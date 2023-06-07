Nisekoi Manga Returns With New Epilogue, Cover Art

Nisekoi: False Love is gearing up to make a major manga comeback with not only some new cover art for each new volume from the original creator, but a brand new story taking place after the events of the original series! Naoshi Komi's original Nisekoi: False Love manga made waves with romantic comedy fans when it first debuted in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2011, and featured many potential romantic interests for the lead, Raku Ichijo. But it also had one of the more notable endings in terms of who Raku ended up with.

Nisekoi: False Love is actually making a comeback that will likely help to flesh out the ending a bit more too. Nisekoi: False Love is coming back for a new special release that will recollect the manga in a new collection featuring 16 new volumes with new cover art from series creator Naoshi Komi. But one of the biggest new inclusions is a special new epilogue set ten years after the original ending. You can check out the cover art first two volumes of Nisekoi: False Love's big manga comeback below:

Nisekoi: False Love's Ending Explained

The final chapter of Nisekoi: False Love already features a major time skip set years after the events of the main series, and sees Raku and Chitoge Kirisaki preparing for their wedding but fans don't get to see that wedding actually take place. This epilogue could be either ten years after this time skip seen in the final chapter, or could even flesh out that ending with Raku and Chitoge's wedding. But we'll see soon enough when details of this new epilogue make their way outside of Japan as the new Nisekoi manga release hits this Summer.

If you wanted to see what Nisekoi: False Love is all about, you can check out the anime's run streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Nisekoi: False Love anime as such, "Raku Ichijo is an average high school student. He also happens to be the sole heir to the head of a Yakuza Family called the Shuei-gumi. 10 years ago, Raku made a promise… a secret promise with a girl he met. They promised one another that they will "get married when they reunite." Since then, Raku never let go of the pendant the girl gave him."

Are you curious to see how Nisekoi comes back ten years after the original story ended? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!