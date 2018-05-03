‘Noragami’ To End Hiatus

Have you been feeling the loss of Noragami: Stray God? Has its hiatus put you into a funk? Well, you won’t have to go without the series for too much longer. After all, it seems like Noragami will be ending its extended hiatus in just a couple of months.

According to Kodansha, the publisher will be resuming Noragami this summer. The manga will begin rolling out new chapters in the company’s shonen magazine with its comeback taking place on June 6. Noragami will be welcomed back with a full magazine cover by Kodansha, so fans will want to get their hands on that July issue once it goes live (via ANN).

For those unfamiliar with the series’ break, Noragami went on hiatus last year when its creator was struck by an unnamed illness. Adachitoka bowed out to recuperate in May 2017, so Noragami will have been on hiatus for just over a year by the time it returns.

Not caught up with Noragami? Well, you should definitely take the series out for a spin. The title was created by Adachitoka back in 2010 when Monthly Shonen Magazine published its premiere chapter. To date, the series has collected 18 volumes, and Noragami has even received an anime adaptation with two seasons under its belt so far.

You can read Noragami‘s full synopsis from Kodansha Comics below:

“Yato is a homeless god. He doesn’t even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he’s set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he’ll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can’t afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.”

Are you excited to see Noragami make a comeback? Could a third season order be on the horizon now that its manga is preparing to churn out new content? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!