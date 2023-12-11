One Piece's Shanks Gets Emperor Level Cosplay

One Piece has finally been bringing Shanks back to the center of the action now that Luffy and the Straw Hats have reached his level, and one awesome cosplay has given brought the Emperor to live in a cool way! Shanks has been one of the key figures of the One Piece franchise overall as he helped to inspire Luffy's own journey in the open seas, but he himself has been largely absent from the series as Luffy's story takes shape. But as fans have seen in recent years, this has begun to change as Luffy has become a bigger deal in the pirate world.

The Emperor of the Sea has been taking a backseat while the Worst Generation shook up the rest of the world, but the One Piece anime and manga have officially brought him to the center of the action now that Luffy has been crowned as an Emperor as well. With the seas changing, Shanks is now seeing this as the time to make his move towards the One Piece itself as well. Celebrating how much more Shanks has been seen in One Piece's anime and manga is an awesome cosplay from artist Blackmilow on TikTok that's fit for an Emperor! Check it out:

How to Watch the One Piece Anime

One Piece's anime is now heading into the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series beginning with the Egghead Arc starting on January 7th next year. Egghead is the first island that Luffy and the Straw Hats land following everything that happened at Wano, and fans are starting to see just how important this arc is going to be to the unfolding future of the series as the Straw Hats get closer to Luffy's dream.

One Piece's anime is now heading into the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series beginning with the Egghead Arc starting on January 7th next year. Egghead is the first island that Luffy and the Straw Hats land following everything that happened at Wano, and fans are starting to see just how important this arc is going to be to the unfolding future of the series as the Straw Hats get closer to Luffy's dream.

